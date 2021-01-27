WATCH LIVE: What you need to know, vaccine distributions in the Rio Grande Valley

Health
Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

What the interview live here:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—As the state began the massive undertaking of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, its arrival to the Rio Grande Valley has been flawed.

In Texas, the vaccine’s rollout has been upsetting for many. There has been poor messaging from state officials, logistic delays and technical errors.

It has been unclear whether county officials know how many doses of the vaccine they will be receiving or who has received it locally.

After state officials expressed concern vaccines were going unused and urged providers to give them to anyone who was eligible, many who met the qualifications are finding it difficult to receive a vaccine.

CBS4 evening Anchor Chris Jacobs, will have a live interview with Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to discuss what the general public needs to know when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distributions in the Rio Grande Valley.

