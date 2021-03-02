Use of face masks lead to an increase in skin issues

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been recommended by many health experts. Some are now experiencing facial skin problems.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Health Dermatologist Dr. Maria Villegas said she has seen two skin issues throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“The most common is acne rosacea and a very similar condition called Perioral dermatitis,” said Dr. Villegas.

According to Dr. Villegas, the reason many are experiencing breakouts is that masks tend to block pores.

Some of the most affected areas are the jawline, chin, nose, medial cheeks and around the mouth.

Reusing a mask is not a bad decision, but Dr. Villegas encourages everyone to wash them properly every single day to prevent bacteria.

“Ideally residents should be putting on a fresh clean mask before heading out,” she said.

According to Dr. Villegas, the simplest way for everyone to prevent breakout is with a simple at-home skincare tip.

“As you get home and remove the face mask, you wash your face immediately when you get home, and using either just a mild soap, an antibacterial soap can certainly help as well,” she said.

Dr. Villegas recommends those who continue to experience issues should contact a certified dermatologist to discuss the proper prescription or any further medication options.