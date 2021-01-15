Local clinic raising awareness for preventative care to reduce high rates of cervical cancer in RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — January is cervical cancer awareness month — a disease with a high prevalence in the RGV and low-income communities.

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center and other researchers, the incidence and mortality rate for this type of cancer in the RGV is nearly 55% higher than the country’s average.

Access Esperanza, a local nonprofit and family planning clinic, is raising awareness for cervical cancer by educating the community on prevention and treatment options.

“The lack of access to preventive health care services is one of the major causes for women in this area to develop cervical cancer,” said Patricio Gonzales, Access Esperanza CEO.

One service they offer that can significantly reduce one’s risk of developing cervical cancer is the HPV vaccine.

“The earlier they get it the better because if they get it at a young age before they have sexual activity it will prevent that virus from manifesting itself,” said Gonzales.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends it be administered between the ages of 12 and 26, due to a lower efficacy in later years.

“Research has shown it’s very effective at preventing six of the HPV strains or viruses that causes reproductive cancers,” said Gonzales.

In addition to the vaccine, he recommends women ages 21 and above get a pap test every three years in order to detect abnormal cells in the early stage.

“The pap test is one of the best ways to detect early on cancer cells if they’re abnormal,” he said. “That will help women know about it, get treatment and prevent it [from] further developing.”

If detected early, he said it is very treatable.

Access Esperanza has four clinics throughout Hidalgo County where uninsured women may receive these services for free or at a low cost.