President Joe Biden has visited Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from Biden.

The president’s visit came after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital. There were conflicting claims of who was responsible for the hospital blast. Officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

Currently:

1. Biden says the U.S. will provide $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians affected by conflict in Gaza and the West Bank. 2. Egypt and other Arab countries typically don’t want to take in Palestinian refugees. 3. The U.S. has vetoed a proposed U.N. resolution to condemn violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war. 4. Rage at the Gaza hospital blast carnage spread throughout the Middle East.

Here’s what’s happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

BIDEN SAYS EGYPT AGREES TO OPEN RAFFAH CROSSING FOR GAZA AID

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Egypt’s president has agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid.

Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in. Biden was speaking to reporters on Air Force One during a refueling stop in Germany on his way back to the U.S. from Tel Aviv.

Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

White House officials said the aid would flow in the coming days. Biden said if Hamas confiscates the aid, “it will end.”

SECURITY FORCES ARREST DOZENS, FIRE LIVE ROUNDS TO DISPERSE PROTESTS IN THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK

JERUSALEM — Rights groups in the occupied West Bank say Palestinian security forces arrested dozens of people protesting the deadly explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The protests late Tuesday devolved into skirmishes with Palestinian security forces, who fired tear gas, stun grenades and live fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators, wounding several.

Lawyers for Justice, a legal aid group, said Wednesday that some 50 Palestinians protesters were arrested overnight by Palestinian security forces in Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent meanwhile reported that Israeli soldiers using live rounds and rubber bullets shot and wounded 10 Palestinian protesters in the southern city of Hebron 21 people in the northern city of Nablus. A 24-year-old Palestinian man was killed, according to the humanitarian organization.

ANGRY PROTESTS CONTINUE IN TUNISIA AND MOROCCO

Large protests erupted Wednesday in Tunisia and Morocco, with demonstrators outraged by a blast that killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza.

Police stood by as protestors gathered outside the Parliament in Rabat chanting “Down with America” and demanding that Morocco reverse its 2020 decision to normalize relations and deepen security ties with Israel.

In Tunis, protesters gathered outside the U.S. and French Embassies to condemn those nations’ support of Israel and demanding that their ambassadors be removed from Tunisia.

Observers said Wednesday’s demonstrations were among the largest since the Arab Spring more than a decade ago.

Ezer Imeny, a Tunisian student protesting outside the French Embassy, said the war shows rulers worldwide, including Arab ones, lack moral authority.

“Palestine, we are with you to the death,” Imeny said “An eye for an eye.”

RIOT POLICE QUELL PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTEST IN ATHENS

ATHENS, Greece — Greek riot police fired tear gas Wednesday after participants in a thousands-strong pro-Palestinian march tried to advance on the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and the unrest ended quickly.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in Wednesday evening’s demonstration, many waving Palestinian flags. The march was organized by left-wing groups and Palestinians in Greece.

Earlier, about a hundred people took part in a pro-Israeli gathering outside the embassy. That ended well before the pro-Palestinian march.

The Greek government has voiced strong support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

NY GOVERNOR VISITS ISRAEL TO SHOW SOLIDARITY

TEL AVIV, Israel — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived in Israel Wednesday to show support for the country during its war with Hamas.

The Democrat was met at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv by Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog.

After a security briefing, Hochul met with families near the airport and was scheduled to head to a food pantry to help pack and drop off boxes for people displaced by the conflict. Hochul is expected to stay in Jerusalem overnight.

She said her trip is meant as a gesture of solidarity and support for Israel. New York is home to the largest Jewish population of any U.S. city, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

“There is a deep, direct connection between New York state and Israel that has always been there, a bond steeled over decades,” Hochul said.

PROTESTERS AROUND THE WORLD BERATE BIDEN FOR ISRAEL SUPPORT

U.S. President Joe Biden, who defended Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv, has become a target of angry protests in support of Palestinians.

Biden’s visit Wednesday came a day after a blast caused massive carnage at a Gaza hospital. Hamas said it was from an Israeli airstrike while Israel blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. Biden sided with Israel, saying the explosion appeared to be the work of the “other team.”

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

In Amman, a sign hoisted by one protester labeled Biden and Netanyahu war criminals, saying: “Partner in Crime.”

“Today, the Jordanians declare that the Americans are an enemy, just as the Israeli enemy is,” political activist Rania al-Nimr said.

At the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in south Lebanon, protesters set fire to a cardboard cutout of Biden’s head with a rope around his neck and blood painted over his mouth.

In Tokyo, protesters outside the U.S. Embassy chanted “USA, shame on you” and “Joe Biden, shame on you.”

EGYPT FOREIGN MINISTER CONFIRMS AGREEMENT ON AID TO GAZA

CAIRO — Egypt’s foreign minister has confirmed there’s an agreement between Egypt, Israel and other international actors to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said he hoped aid would enter the Palestinian enclave soon but did not provide a timeframe. He said Egypt would work under “the supervision of the United Nations, and in coordination with the Egyptian and Palestinian (branches) of the Red Cross.”

Asked whether foreign nationals would be allowed to leave Gaza, Shoukry was more cautious, replying: “As long as the (Rafah) crossing is operating normally and the (crossing) facility has been repaired.” Egyptian authorities say the Rafah crossing has been damaged by four Israeli airstrikes.

HAMAS REJECTS CLAIMS THAT ISRAEL ISN’T BEHIND HOSPITAL BLAST

BEIRUT — Hamas is denying Israel’s claims that another militant group was responsible for the massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of people.

In a statement Wednesday, Hamas said that in the days before Tuesday’s blast at al-Ahli Hospital, Israeli authorities sent threats to several Gaza Strip hospitals and told each to evacuate otherwise “they will be responsible for what happens.”

Hamas said Israeli forces have targeted several emergency departments and ambulances since the violence began, adding that Israeli military officials contacted 21 hospitals including Al-Ahli, demanding that they evacuate “immediately because they are located in area of operations for the Israeli” army.

There have been conflicting claims about who was responsible for the explosion, which hospital officials say killed hundreds. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

UNHCR SAYS IT HAS 3,000 TONS OF AID FOR GAZA READY IN EGYPT

GENEVA — The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a Wednesday news release that an estimated 3,000 tons of humanitarian assistance are awaiting entry to Gaza from Egypt.

OCHA said it estimates about one million people are internally displaced, including about 352,000 people sheltering in UNRWA schools in central and southern Gaza “in increasingly dire conditions.”

It said Gaza is “still under a full electricity blackout.”

HOSTAGES’ FAMILIES DECRY ISRAELI DECISION TO LET AID INTO GAZA

JERUSALEM — The families of hostages held in Gaza have harshly criticized the Israeli government’s decision to allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza.

A statement released Wednesday by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said the move only increased their suffering.

“Children, infants, women, soldiers, men, and elderly, some with serious illnesses, wounded and shot, are held underground like animals and without human conditions, and the Israeli government pampers the murderers and kidnappers with baklavas and medicines,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier Wednesday that Israel would allow deliveries of food, water and medicine to Gaza, as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas.

Hamas says militants are holding 250 hostages in Gaza.

U.S. VETOES U.N. RESOLUTION TO CONDEMN VIOLENCE IN ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have condemned violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and pushed for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Twelve of the 15 Security Council members on Wednesday voted in favor of the resolution sponsored by Brazil. The United States voted against, while Russia and the United Kingdom abstained.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that President Joe Biden is in the region engaging in diplomacy to secure the release of hostages, prevent the conflict from spreading, and stress the need to protect civilians.

“We need to let that diplomacy play out,” she said.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the United States of “hypocrisy” and “double standards,” saying the Americans didn’t want a solution in the Security Council.

Brazil, France, China, the United Arab Emirates and many other council members expressed regret and disappointment at the U.S. veto.

U.S. SAYS INTELLIGENCE ASSESSMENT SHOWS ISRAEL NOT BEHIND GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST

WASHINGTON — An intelligence assessment shows Israel was “not responsible” for the explosion at a Gaza hospital, but information is still being collected, the White House said Wednesday.

The assessment is “based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a social media post.

The announcement followed President Joe Biden’s comment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

There have been conflicting claims of who was responsible for the hospital blast. Officials in Gaza quickly blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a missile misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad dismissed that claim.

The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren’t sure what caused the blast, which sparked protests throughout the Middle East. He later said he made the assertion based off “data from my Defense Department.”

BIDEN SAYS U.S. TO PROVIDE $100M FOR PALESTINIANS IN GAZA AND WEST BANK

TEL AVIV, Israel — The United States is promising $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Palestinian people who have been displaced or otherwise affected by conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

President Joe Biden announced in a news release Wednesday that the assistance would be provided through trusted partners, including U.N. agencies and international NGOs.

Biden is in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel following the Hamas attacks more than a week ago that killed some 1,400 people. His announcement came after Israel agreed to allow limited aid into Gaza from Egypt.

“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism,” Biden said. “Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need.”