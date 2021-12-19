Team Woods break birdie streak record at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods, right, talks with his son Charlie Woods on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ORLANDO, Florida (ValleyCentral) — Team Daly may have taken the 2021 PNC Championship, but Team Woods was able to have an impressive showing out on the course.

The Father/Son tournament, sponsored by PNC Bank, consists of 36-holes that are played in two 18-hole rounds.

The team that can get the lowest number of swings to complete all holes is crowned the winner.

Making their second appearance in tournament history was Team Woods, consisting of Tiger Woods, and his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

This tournament would be the first competition that Tiger would enter since being involved in a single-car accident in which he sustained multiple leg injuries.

It would seem that Tiger is on a smooth road to recovery considering the performance he was able to put on with his son.

Team Woods was able to end the tournament with a score of -25, putting them only two points behind Team Daly, the winners of the tournament.

Team Woods completed the first round of the tournament with a total of 62 swings and landed 10 birdies.

Round two would go even better with Team Woods being able to sink 11 birdies in a row, a tournament record.

Make it 11 birdies in a row, thanks to Charlie Woods 😲#PNCchampionship #CelebrateFamilypic.twitter.com/XepsvoHZUH — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 19, 2021

With his outstanding performance out on the course, Charlie Woods was able to cement himself as a prodigy of the game.

The PNC Championship official Twitter account would even reach out to congratulate Team Woods for their impressive outing.

Dear Team Woods, ✍️



Thank you for this week!



Yours, the world of golf. — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 19, 2021

Tiger is slated to play in the 2022 Masters Tournament, but no official announcement has been made as to whether his leg injuries will allow him to compete.