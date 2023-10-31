MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4 is honoring teachers across the Rio Grande Valley who are dedicated to educational excellence. From October until March we are picking one teacher from our viewer submissions and all six teachers will have the chance to be named teacher of the year in April.

For the month of October, we are heading to Mission CISD to honor a kindergarten teacher who has been teaching for more than 50 years.

Mrs. Irma Gomez is beloved by all her students and staff at Midkiff Elementary School and those who nominated her said she is the perfect person for the Golden Apple Award.

“She’s just always very helpful if we have a new employee, she always goes and tries to help them out to get them started,” said Maria Martinez. “She just sets the example for being a great teacher and we have so many here at our school. I’m so happy that she won.”

Mrs. Gomez has taught generations of students throughout her decades of teaching, even having taught some of the current staff members at Midkiff Elementary. Mrs. Gomez said she has no plans of stepping away from the classroom anytime soon.

“Everyone in this school, every school that I’ve ever taught in has always been contributing to everything that I do,” Gomez said. “I’m here for my students, I’m here to help them and to always just be listening, listening to their needs and their wants and depth, they complete me… they really do.

To nominate your favorite teacher for the chance to win the Golden Apple Award this school year click here.