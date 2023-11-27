MISSION, TX (ValleyCentral) — For the month of November, CBS 4 paid a visit to Sharyland ISD to honor a high school teacher who doesn’t just go above a beyond for her students but for her community as well.

Krystal Mata is a very popular teacher at Pioneer High School. Krystal’s mother Irma Mata nominated her daughter for the Golden Apple Award due to her selfless actions inside and outside of the classroom.

“I believe with all my heart that she is very well deserving of this award,” Irma said. ” She’s been teaching for a long time she loves to put all her mind, body, heart, and soul into teaching these kids and she does it with grace. It’s enjoyable to see her getting involved with the children.”

Not only does Mata take charge of organizing all campus activities like the homecoming and prom dances, but she also helps raise money for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program which helps underprivileged kids get Christmas presents.

Just last weekend Mata took her students to a local Wal-Mart to buy toys and other items to donate.

“I’m trying to teach my students to become servant leaders,” Mata said. ” We need these kids to grow within our communities. So giving them those opportunities is key. They need to see what it’s like outside of the classroom, helping others and providing back to the community.”

Mata’s students tell CBS 4 they have always appreciated the life skills she has taught them and find it special that they have someone to turn to in any situation.

“Not only does she teach well, but she’s also a very good listener,” said student Bebe Snyman. “She’s always there for her students. She’s always doing everything around the school and she works super hard.”

“She’s just always giving her 100% every day,” said student Ixchel Bravo Aguilar. “I will never see her have a bad day. She will never take it out on her students. She’s always just present with us. She’s there for us. She takes our problems and like, turns them into hers, and then we come up with a solution together.”

While Mata said she has always enjoyed her job, she is grateful to finally know that her work is making a difference.

“When you work so hard and you do a lot of things for the school and for the community and then you finally get recognition. That’s awesome.”

CBS 4 is honoring teachers across the Rio Grande Valley who are dedicated to educational excellence. Until March we are picking one teacher from our viewer submissions and all six teachers will have the chance to be named teacher of the year in April.