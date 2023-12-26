HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For December, CBS 4 paid a visit to Harlingen CISD to surprise an 8th-grade Math teacher who not only serves as an inspiration for her students but also her fellow teachers.

Marissa Sandoval has taught at Vela Middle School for the last 14 years and calls Harlingen her home. During Sandoval’s years of teaching, she has gained a prominent reputation across campus as being a caring person to everyone.

“Sandoval is an example of a Golden Apple Teacher. She puts her heart and soul into teaching her students every day, and she’s very committed to her academic excellence,” said Gloria Hernandez who nominated her fellow teacher. “Not only that, but she also takes time to do those life-teaching skills to the students. Not only does she take time to teach the students, but she’s also one of the best leaders here at Vela Middle School.

Sandoval wears many hats including 8th grade Team Leader, Math Department Head, Mentor Teacher, and PLC + Team Leader. Hernandez says having all these titles is what makes Mrs. Sandoval a beacon of light for other teachers.

“She takes what she knows from the classroom, and she applies it to the teachers and she’s always helping us out. And she’s always giving us advice,” Hernandez said. ” There’s never a time where you can’t walk into her classroom and get that support that you need, you’ll always be greeted with a smile.”

As CBS 4 surprised Sandoval just before she and her students were out for Christmas break, she said she couldn’t have imagined being honored with the Golden Apple Award.

“It’s completely overwhelming, I feel super blessed to work here at Vela,” Sandoval said. “We have the best students, we have the best staff. We have the best principals, everything about here is home.”

While in her class students have found Sandoval goes out of her way to make sure they all understand their math lessons like creating engaging materials including games. But Sandoval is also known for always helping her fellow teachers in creating new lesson plans as well as welcoming and guiding new teachers who come to Vela Middle School.

I think that I’ve always had somebody that I look up to whether it be someone in my family or a teacher. I’ve always had that role model,” Sandoval said. ” I want to be that for our teachers here. I want to make sure that they have someone that they can come to that they feel confident that they feel empowered, that they’re excited about what they’re doing, and I hope that rubs off on them.”

Sandoval’s students tell CBS 4 they consider her to be the best teacher they have had so far in their academic careers and are crediting her for improving their math skills, which was a difficult subject for them before.

“I feel like she deserves it. She’s hardworking and she puts everything she has into us as her students,” said Student Joceyon Snevoy.

“She’s a very generous person and she’s very giving and she’s always there when you need her and out of everyone she does deserve this award,” said Student Emily Palacios.

CBS 4 is honoring teachers across the Rio Grande Valley who are dedicated to educational excellence. Until March we are picking one teacher from our viewer submissions and all six teachers will have the chance to be named teacher of the year in April.