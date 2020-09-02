Multimedia Journalist

Gaby Moreno is a multimedia journalist at KVEO. She started off behind the scenes in August 2018 as a part-time production assistant and later as a full-time video editor. During that time, she watched and learned from her peers and decided she wanted to be more involved in storytelling. She became a multimedia journalist in August 2020.

She is a proud Valley native and is excited to be starting off her career in her home region. Her love for broadcast developed at Lopez High School, where she completed four years in the Media Technology program. She went on to graduate in 2016 from UTRGV with Bachelors of Arts in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.

During her time in university, she began working for McAllen-based film collective, Leal Media. She worked on the sets and postproduction of dozens of TV commercial, marketing video, and social media campaigns. She gets excited every time she sees a commercial, she worked on pop up on newsroom TVs!

Her free time is usually spent rolling around on her roller skates or spending time with her beloved chihuahua, Chili. She enjoys getting got know the flora and fauna of the Rio Grande Valley with her nature loving family. She is looking forward to hearing from you! Reach out any time to say hello or share a story idea. You can follow her on Facebook: Gaby Moreno TV. Email: gmoreno@kveo.com