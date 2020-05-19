NBC 23 Meteorologist

Freddy Vela joined the Local 23 News Valley Storm Team once again in April of 2020 as the CBS 4 Weekend Weather Meteorologist and now as the Morning Meteorologist for Local 23 News Today and Midday. Freddy is a South Texas native and is thrilled to finally be back delivering the weather to viewers.

Freddy started his news career at KFXV in McAllen, Texas as the Lead Weather Forecaster. He eventually became the main Anchor for “Good Day Valley,” delivering your entertainment news, local news, and meeting so many amazing natives and sharing their stories with you.

Freddy joined CBS 4 in 2017 covering stories that matter to you. Freddy left two years later to return to college at Mississippi State University to pursue his lifelong passion of weather and graduated in August 2020 with a focus on Broadcast Meteorology. During that time he also followed through on another passion which was helping the youth of the Rio Grande Valley reach their acting potential as a Theater Teacher at Rembrandt Elementary which is part of the Vanguard Academy District.

Freddy grew up in Olmito, Tx just outside of Brownsville. He attended Los Fresnos High School and graduated in 2003. He then attended the University of Texas at Brownsville before transferring and graduating from The University of Texas Pan American with a degree in Communications – Theater/TV/Film in 2008.

Freddy enjoys his time off time exploring the nature of Texas with his dog, Ghost, however you can usually catch him online playing video games.