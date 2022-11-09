HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County on this week’s installment of “Fo

od 4 Thought”.

Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct.

Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this week’s Top Performer. The seafood spot smells clean and has the matching inspection score from September 1, 2022.

The owner, Brandon Beltran wasn’t available when the Food Patrol awarded the restaurant with a Top Performer sticker but the employees were happy to showcase it at the front door.

This week’s spotlight is on Los Cazos Tortilleria at 517 N FM 1015 in Progreso. The tortilla-making restaurant has 29 violations on its total score.

The issues include out-of-compliance food temperatures, contamination of food and surfaces, and toxic substances not being properly identified, stored and used.

The report highlights significant cleaning issues with the toilets, utensils, equipment, and more.

The employee was not able to make contact with the owner Noe Bermudez several times.

You're part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

