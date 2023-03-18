SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time live from South Padre Island ValleyCentral’s lead investigator, Derick Garcia visits this week’s Que Rico Top Performer.

Derick Garcia surprises D’Pizza Joint’s owner and staff with a delivery of Food 4 Thought Top Performer Sticker.

D’Pizza Joint, located at 2413 Padre Blvd, has been open for almost 40 years and this isn’t its first Top Performer Sticker. Their last sticker was received back in December of 2013.

“This is awesome, this means I have the best staff in the RGV,” Michael Sularz said. “This is one of the highest honors a restaurant owner could ever have.”

Now with a new sticker, front and center, Spring Breakers, tourists and locals can see what’s the latest Que Rico Food 4 Thought Top Performer.