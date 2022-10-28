HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment.

With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Maria Alejos owner of Taqueria Jalisco is adding another to her collection.

The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success and cleaning standards. Their July 8 health inspection report of 100 is common for the crew.

The Food Patrol chatted with customers that raved about the spicy red sauce and tacos al pastor.

“I grew up coming here,” said Natalia Cantu. “The red is a little spicy if you wanna go the spicy route. It’s delicious!”

CBS 4’s Derick Garcia took a bit of the red spicy sauce and can admit it’s got the 956 “pica” to set your senses on fire.

The Food Patrol took an order to go and off they went to the next stop in McAllen.

This week’s low performer is Zarah’s Meat Market located at 4811 N. Ware Rd in McAllen. Their July 7 and 22 McAllen Health report noted “no food manager on-site” and “no food handler on-site” for inspection on both dates.

The report also noted “side kitchen area has dirty ceiling tile and light covers. Some tiles missing and/or have gaps.”

When the Food Patrol asked for their food handler’s documentation, the employee stated it was not on site. The manager was not on site either but did speak over the phone.

“Do you have a warrant?” she asked when we requested permission to enter the kitchen area to see if the areas on the report had been cleaned. The Food Patrol was asked to leave.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

Watch Food 4 Thought Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS4 and follow Derick Garcia on Facebook