WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Food 4 thought Top Performer is the Blue Onion located on 423 S. International Blvd. in Weslaco.

Onions can make you cry but this one is making us smile.

Their April 28 Weslaco inspection report is a clean sweep.

The Food Patrol surprised the Blue Onion manager Stephanie with a Top Performer sticker.

“It makes me feel great. We do a lot of work to try and keep it clean and give everyone a clean meal,” the manager said.

Stephanie knows all about the Food Patrol and what it takes to earn one of the Top Performer stickers.

If the sticker sends you to the Blue Onion, here are some recommendation from the Food Pattrol on what to sink your teeth into.

“Any of our pizzas are pretty good… pizzas and salads… chicken pesto,” Stephanie said.

Surprising restaurants with a Top Performer sticker for keeping it clean is the best part of being on the Food Patrol.

Onions make me cry and this one is que rico!

On another note, the Food Patrol headed to El Flaco Taqueria located on 4301 Whitney Circle in Mission to ask why their April 6th inspection report showed they’re keeping their onions on the floor.

Their report also showed they didn’t have managers or employees certified to serve food.

Also missing were thermometers, food labels and dates of when they were cooked. Food was being prepped on a wood table and dirty dishes were being washed in a bucket.

The restaurant was empty and the kitchen closed up but one employee was kind enough to get the owner Maria Ornelas on the phone.

She didn’t have much to say but quickly kicked the Food Patrol out without showing if the dirty dishes were clean.

Que asco!

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM