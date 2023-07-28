EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is running into friends at a Top Performer during the lunch rush.

The Buckhorn Grill at 506 Santa Rosa Ave. in Edcouch is earning the sticker from their May 15 inspection report.

Owner Adriana Rios doesn’t stand on the sidelines. Before the Food Patrol showed up, Adriana rolled up her sleeves to help staff keep it clean.

“I was wondering when we were going to get this sticker!” Rios exclamed.

A can-do attitude and delicious food!

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

The Food Patrol is getting the cold shoulder at Bigo’s Express located on 1233 E. Alton Gloor Blvd in Brownsville.

It seems as if the Food Patrol has been to this restaurant before.

Last august, a meat market’s bloody trash was draining into a neighborhood and now we’re back with Bigo’s June 9 inspection: 67 out of 100.

Dirty is the word of the day —Dirty ceiling and fixtures, dirty walls, dirty exhaust fans, dirty clothes on a prep table; the list goes on.

We spoke to a manager on the phone who blamed the building owner on the violations. The manager wouldn’t let us check out corrections he says Bigo’s made.

The employees’ phone we were using was getting text messages saying, “Don’t say anything,” but the photos and the report say enough.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM