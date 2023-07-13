WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Food Patrol focused on Weslaco for Food 4 Thought’s July 12 report.

The Food Patrol is surprising Nancy’s Café at 3022 East Business 83.

The restaurant had a perfect score on their June 6 Weslaco Health Department Inspection Report.

Tammy de Leon showed the inspector around and is a Food 4 Thought fan.

“Yeah I’ve seen it,” she said with a smile on her face.

The grin is a big giveaway knowing a Top Performer sticker is on the way,

When presented the sticker, Tammy said she felt “good” and “happy.”

Nancy’s daughter, Destiny, is a server and was in grade school when Food 4 Thought started airing on CBS 4.

Destiny called her mom to give her the great news.

“Thank you so much, we’re very proud of course, just very proud of my staff and customers they keep appreciating us and giving us their business,” Nancy said.

“We’re honored, very honored,” Destiny said with a big smile.

When a kitchen crew puts safety first and has a clean inspection report, the reward is Top Performer recognition and a sticker on the front door.

This informs every customer, when you walk into Nancy’s Café, it’s ¡Que Rico!

The Food Patrol also made an unannounced visit to Margo’s Snow Cones at 401 East Pike Blvd in Weslaco.

On June 2, the Weslaco Health Inspector gave them a score of 77 out of 100.

Margo’s had violations for off temperature cold and hot foods, not having thermometers, not protecting from cross contamination and not having a current or valid permit.

Eddie Margo, one of the owners, confessed he didn’t know about the barely passing report.

“I wish I would’ve known that,” Margo said.

Confident in their establishment, Eddie allowed the Food Patrol into the kitchen to show they’re cleaner than a 77 score.

The thermometers were missing, and Eddie said he’d make changes to comply with city inspectors.

“That’s fine I’ll make sure to get a thermometer here,” he said.

On the surface, the kitchen looked tidy and organized.

Should Margo’s receive a 100 score on a routine inspection, they can expect the Food Patrol to award them with an earned Top Performer sticker.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM