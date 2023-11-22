HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We can call this Food 4 Thought an “express edition.”

The Food Patrol stopped by Xpress Stop Drive-Thru in San Juan. That team didn’t want to discuss items out of compliance on its health inspection report.

The Food Patrol also went to Pizza Express in Elsa and found out they do well with some American, Mexican and Italian classics on the menu.

This is what’s que rico and what’s que asco on this week’s Food 4 Thought!

“Hello, welcome to Pizza Express,” is what we heard as we entered the restaurant on 616 N. Broadway Street in Elsa.

Pizza Express did very good with its Nov. 16th city health inspection report with zero demerits.

It has a nice setup, complete with a shrine to Edcouch-Elsa High School football team and lots of boxes.

“We always try to keep them like as much as we can,” Jorge Garza, a Pizza Express worker said.

The menu features pizza, wings, tortas and more.

So who came up with the idea of selling Mexican, American and Italian classics?

“I think it just came along with like pizza and wings. It was first that only and then after a while since we’re a part of a more Mexican heritage, we just came up with the idea that people in the Valley would also like this kind of stuff,” Garza explained.

Getting a good report takes work – and it is something to be proud about.

That was que rico!

Now, it’s que asco time!

The Food Patrol headed to Xpress Stop Drive-Thru located on 500 North Veterans Boulevard in San Juan.

It had four items out of compliance, including improper date marking on food, inaccurate thermometers and a need for a current and valid food establishment permit.

A worker there did not want to have the camera rolling and claims she is just waiting on the City of San Juan.

“I went to get the permit and all that, and they never came to check the inspection. But I did went to write out the permit,” she explained. “I’m just waiting for them to come over here… I don’t want you to record me.”

Hopefully, Xpress Stop Drive-Thru gets this all sorted out. Until then, they will remain on the Food Patrol’s dirty list.