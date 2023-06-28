MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In this week’s installment of Food 4 Thought, the Food patrol visited two drive thru locations.

This week’s Top Performer is El Pato at 707 West U.S. Hwy 83 in Pharr.

The restaurant with the popular drive thru passed their May 23rd Pharr health inspection with flying flavors! (a perfect 100.)

At the Food Patrol’s unannounced visit, we met Denise Gonzalez. She’s a single mom and manager.

Denise worked her way up from making taquitos to making sure the busy location is a Top Performer.

Working hard is a characteristic she brings to the job every day, but the mom’s motivation is more than making meals, it’s taking care of her two children.

“I tell them always to be better than what I am, you know, to, you know, want more,” Gonzalez said.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

From one popular drive thru to another that appears to be struggling, the Food Patrol headed to El Coyote Express at 7403 Edgar Drive in Mission.

We took their two May inspection reports.

On May 16th the Hidalgo County Health Inspector found 25 violations.

The report noted open shrimp container in the freezer, a ceiling water leak in the kitchen, no hot water, no labels dates, no thermometers, no paper towels, a missing sink, missing fly screen and a two-year expired permit.

The inspector ordered El Coyote to close until reinspection.

The inspector went back the next day, May 17.

14 violations were found but El Coyote’s owner Mando Garza was given the ‘OK’ to reopen.

The name on the report was a familiar one and when the Food Patrol drove up, we recognized owner Garza from a previous installment.

His meat market convenience store was busted similar sink issues and blamed cows for breaking septic pipes.

Garza didn’t deny the report’s findings but admitted he’s cutting out some items from his store that requires three compartment sinks to be installed.

“It is simply too expensive to fix. That was the issue that if i wanted to sell hot cheese,” Garza said. “I told him I’m going to stop. I just want to operate. Once I have it done a I’ll give you [the inspector] a call. When things are done then i can sell hot cheese again.”

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM