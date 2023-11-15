MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol visited a tortilleria in Mission with roaches listed on its inspection report.

Our second stop was a place specializing in gorditas as well as food they say is truly authentic Mexican.

With the weather we’ve been having, a gordita or two might be a good thing. We guess we can call it “gordita weather.”

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco on this week’s Food 4 Thought!

The Food Patrol patrolled Gordita La Original, a family neighborhood restaurant located on 8245 N. Moorefield Road in Mission.

It scored a gordo-sized zero on its Oct. 25 health inspection report.

One supervisor tells us its food is truly authentic Mexican.

“Gorditas, tacos of corn and flour, menudo, pozole, chilaquiles, pambazos are what we have. And then we can make a dish with eggs Mexican style,“ explained Catalina Ochoa of Gordita La Original.

It seemed like a nice atmosphere inside. It takes hard work to get a good inspection report.

“Sometimes, always, we have passed the inspections well. But sometimes there are small details,“ Ochoa said.

We noticed she seemed proud to be a part of a top performer team.

“Yes, all our customers are very friendly and everybody leaves very satisfied. Yes, we are very comfortable with this business, thank God,” Ochoa added.

That’s que rico!

Now it’s que asco time!

The Food Patrol’s chase was at Tortilleria Salazar on 8907 N. La Homa Road in Mission.

It did not score well on its Oct. 16 health inspection report with a high score 17.

We saw a few needed corrective actions that struck us such as expired bread, walk in cooler vents that needed to be cleaned, roaches on top of the freezer and a need to fumigate.

When we got inside the tortilleria, we were greeted by a worker who only gave us the name Rosa.

She would not explain whether the corrective actions were taken.

“The owners are not here and I can’t give you that information. The owners are not here and I cannot allow anybody to enter,” Rosa said.

We saw flies in the store and we weren’t allowed to check to see if there were still roaches in the meat market or whether they took steps to eliminate the bugs.

When the Food Patrol tried to inspect, we got the same “no” once again.

“That’s what I’m saying, you have to have an appointment for the owner to be here. So he can help you. But I cannot give you information,” Rosa told us.

We were then asked to leave, not knowing whether the roaches were still there.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM