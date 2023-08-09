BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In tonight’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol is finding the spots you got to sink your teeth into.

We’re feeling the love for the food and the community at a local smoked brisket burger spot in Weslaco.

The Food Patrol is also looking for roaches at a torta spot in Brownsville. We have evidence to prove they’ve been crawling around.

Here’s what’s que rico! and what’s que asco!

The guys at Uncle Chops Food Court on 200 South Border Avenue in Weslaco are elevating the burger biz with smoked brisket instead of ground beef.

“The flavor you get with a smoked brisket patty it accentuates the flavor of the burger for sure,” Benito Reyes, manager of Uncle Chops Food Court said.

Flavors aren’t the only reason the Food patrol is at Uncle Chops. They aced their July 13 health inspection report, making them this week’s Top Performer!

“I don’t want to say I’m not surprised,” Manager Reyes said. “We try to keep this place up to his standard.”

This week’s Top Performer standard is set by Uncle Chops owner, Chris Cuellar. He worked at previous top performing restaurant: House Wine & Bistro in McAllen.

Uncle Chops is built from the bones of a 100-year-old house with an 80s pop culture feel.

In this house, respect goes a long way.

“I hype him up a lot, but Chris is just a genuine nice guy,” Manager Reyes said. “I love him to death. I’m going to get emotional… He makes it exciting to come to work.”

Benito has a lot of love for Cuellar, who has been out for several weeks recovering from surgery.

“It’s very heartwarming, and just by them taking care of things since before my surgery, and everything else in seeing how things have performed. You get a top performer without me being here,” Cuellar said.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco! time.

The Food Patrol is heading to Betty’s Tortas food truck in Brownsville.

Betty’s Tortas health inspection report shows a score of 77 out of 100. The inspector’s photos from their July 13 report shows cockroaches and ants in the food truck.

When the Food Patrol showed up to the Betty’s Tortas, we learned the truck is locked up at a storage facility.

We called the number on the report, and the call took us immediately to voicemail. Another phone number online lead us to more dead ends.

Betty’s Tortas have so many different numbers, locations and menus from previous locations.

When one finally worked, the staff member hung up.

The report says a lot even if Betty’s Tortas restaurant owners are hard to find.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM