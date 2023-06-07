EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Growing up in the 956, there’s two things we have had at every occasion: tacos and beer.

In tonight’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol is visiting taquerias and checking out what’s que rico and what’s que asco!

The Food Patrol stopped by Calacas Tacos and Beer located on 500 W. Business 77 in San Benito. The restaurant is great at serving both their signature tacos and beer.

Their kitchen inspection report is quite tasty too!

Clean kitchens get a Top Performer sticker to let customers know it’s legit.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

Not all taquerias are the same.

Check out Los Cunados located on 4211 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. in Edinburg. The taqueria has violations beyond violations.

The restaurant had to remove spiderwebs and spiders from their restroom and kitchen. The inspection report stated there was “a gap underneath the glass door” that needed to be sealed to keep rodents and insects from crawling in.

Additionally, they had a broken entrance, missing tiles and were threatened with closure if staff didn’t get certified to handle food.

When the Food Patrol showed up, one employee said the owners were nowhere to be found. The owners didn’t answer the phone when staff tried to call.

Food Patrol didn’t get permission to check out the kitchen, but the employee knew exactly what was on the report and proudly said changes were being made.

She even showed proof of paperwork and certifications. Improvements were made to the taqueria including new cement on the door to keep the rodents out.

Things get dirty but we got to clean them up.

Los Cunados isn’t quite a Top Performer, but they’re improving!

You're part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department