MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped by a Korean fried chicken place in McAllen that is more than just a restaurant, but an American dream.

We also paid a visit to a McAllen bistro that scored poorly on its inspection report but says it was an oversight.

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco!

Kiri Kiri Korean Fried Chicken, located on 5401 N. 10th St. in McAllen exceled their health code compliance report with zero violations.

Restaurant owner Gaeyoung Lee greeted the Food Patrol and says she was thrilled.

She began taking pictures and selfies with her cell phone to celebrate Kiri Kiri’s top performance.

Lee came to the United States in 2017 from outside of Seoul in South Korea. She had a dream to sell her Korean fried chicken and introduce our community to hers.

“Sure, I really wanted to spread Korean culture in the Valley. I am so proud of myself and my team, even the Valley that everyone enjoys our food,” Lee told us.

She adds her restaurant also showcases other sides of Korean culture.

“I enjoy the K-pop music,” Lee said. “Ever since I was born in 1990, I was a big fan of K-pop. I love Korean movies!”

Her store manager says the push for Korean culture maybe capturing a lot of interest for the restaurant.

But hard work got a good health code score.

“Our quality of chicken is so good; we always try to go to events to try to sell and push our chicken more. But for sure, it has to be the quality of our chicken. It’s so good,” Ally Moreno, store manager for Kiri Kiri said.

Moreno adds that Lee is more than a boss but a leader who works in the kitchen with the team.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

The Food Patrol visited Birdie Bistro located on 301 N. Main St. in McAllen.

The restaurant scored 22 violation points on their July 24 inspection.

Among violations are eggs on a table at 55 degrees, ready to eat foods handled without gloves and no food certification for five kitchen staff members.

Birdie Bistro owner Fabian Vela told the Food Patrol the restaurant has made all of the corrections.

“They’ve always been provided gloves here and all of the proper cleaning equipment,” Vela said.

However, Vela did not want us to go back to the kitchen area and see for ourselves.

“The kitchen is not open to the public. And so, unfortunately, I can’t let you go back there,” Vela told the Food Patrol.

Vela says the bad report was due to an oversight.

“That situation happened a couple of months ago. I don’t remember exactly what it was and to be honest with you,” Vela said. “But everything has been corrected.”

Vela tells the Food Patrol he wants to avoid any oversight in the future.

The Food Patrol hopes to visit Birdie Bistro in the future with an improved inspection score.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM