RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”

The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient is Mokai Sushi & More.

“This is my Christmas present,” said owner Eliseo Hernandez with a big smile.

Mokai is earning a Top Performer sticker based on their Oct. 14th health inspection report with zero demerits.

The anime-inspired eatery is located at 1716 N. Alamo Rd. in Alamo. It’s hard for anime fans like Food 4 Thought’s Derick Garcia to skip the menu and check out all the characters on the walls and tables.

Hernandez opened the restaurant and wanted his children’s favorite characters to be front and center on the food. For Pokemon fans, the Pikachu waffles are a go-to item.

The Food Patrol’s mission is accountability, and not all businesses have a clean report. This week’s low performer is Brady’s Grill on 900 S. Main in La Feria.

Owner Ruby Leal was hit with 11 demerits on their Oct. 4th health inspection report. The inspector noted, “need to have record/time and date for coolers… food items in containers need to be dated.” The report continues with “kitchen area need to be cleaned; coolers, ice maker and grill area. Also range hood needs to be cleaned.”

The report ends with “all employees need to wear hairnets.”

When the Food Patrol spoke with an employee he said “every restaurant is like that” and walked away with “Ruby is busy.”

The Food Patrol didn’t mind waiting for the lunch rush to die down. We sat near a table celebrating a birthday. “And many more! on Channel 4” shouted the guests to get our attention.

“Hey y’all aren’t here for the roaches?” asked a guest.

After more than 20 minutes of requesting an interview with Leal, the Food Patrol left and advised staff it would air Wednesday at 10 p.m.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

