HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is highlighting restaurants in Hidalgo County in this week’s Food 4 Thought.

This week’s Top Performer award is located in the Mercado District in the heart of McAllen.

Mercado District offers a variety of foods from sushi and burgers to ceviche from our top performer, Midtown Ceviche.

Midtown Ceviche’s Nov. 15 inspection report is a perfect zero score while their food stays at 100.

Restaurant owner, Juan Gomez, told the Food Patrol his ceviche restaurant has brought in several local celebrity customers.

“We’ve had actors and celebrities stop by,” Gomez said.

The Food Patrol asked George Martinez, a random customer to taste test Midtown Ceviche’s food, giving the food a ¡Que rico! rating.

“It was amazing, a life-changing experience,” Martinez said.

One popular American fast food restaurant is taking the ¡Que asco! rating in this week’s Food 4 Thought for multiple health code violations.

The Chick-fil-A location on 1200 N. Westgate Drive in Weslaco nearly got shut down after delaying a check-in with the health department.

Their Nov. 21 inspection report included point deduction for not having protection surfaces from contamination, water/plumbing issues and not having a valid food permit.

The inspector wrote the establishment has to take corrective action within 10 days, further stating Chick-fil-A “must come by [city hall] on the 29th or will not be allowed to open on the 30th.”

One Chick-fil-A representative called and emailed the Food Patrol regarding the restaurant’s health violations.

“The restaurant updated their permit,” the email wrote. “Having made the corrections, the restaurant is fully prepared should the health department make another visit.”

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM.