ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Food 4 Thought segment sent CBS 4’s Lead Investigator Derick Garcia to La Mexico #4 at 1701 N. Alton Blvd in Alton.

Their Hidalgo County Health Inspection report from May 9th showed mold in the ice machines. The ice was also used in the soda machines and beer bins.

The report also addressed facilities not having soap and/or napkins. You can’t keep it clean if you can’t wash your hands correctly.

The Food Patrol stopped at the gas station eatery on Nov. 1 with several violations not being corrected. The restrooms didn’t have soap or paper towels. The kitchen had closed for the day but the manager Luisa refused to show our cameras if their thermometers were operating.

Luisa also did not want to identify who the owner is currently and claimed the name “owner” name on the report is no longer affiliated with La Mexico #4.

This week’s Top Performer Sticker recipient for cleanliness is Antojitos Mi Reynita at 2217 TX-499 Loop in Harlingen. The small spot is the start of a big dream for owner Ana Martinez.

“Growing up we always loved going out to restaurants but then we realize like ‘oh it’s so expensive for something so little,” said Martinez.

Martinez recommends the Taco Loco to get a lot of flavor with an inexpensive bill.

“We’re gonna be low on prices so people keep coming back and so people could just enjoy good food,” the owner shared with the Food Patrol.

With a Top Performer sticker on the front door, “I feel like it’s gonna help a lot now. Martinez said with a smile “hopefully this does bring in new customers as well as we can try out our food and hopefully stick as a regular customer.”

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

