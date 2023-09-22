ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol visited an Edinburg restaurant where we got an explanation on its issues with its ceilings in need of cleaning, unsealed doors and whether they are keeping toxic chemicals from the food.

The Food Patrol also had a top performer sticker for an Alamo meat market on a busy intersection that was so busy, we could hardly talk to them.

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco on this week’s segment of Food 4 Thought!

We went to Haro Meat Market on 506 E. Frontage in Alamo. It did very well with a perfect score on its health inspection report.

Haro’s owner was not available, but manager Jesus Martinez was willing to speak with us. The only problem is we had to wait – there were too many customers!

“So, it’s hard to do an interview with you because you’re so busy!” The Food Patrol noted.

“We’re always busy,” Martinez explained.

Martinez is proud of his store’s performance on the inspection.

“That’s our goal, to have a clean environment for the clients,” Martinez said.

The meat market sells everything you need for the Valley’s traditional food: Fajitas, chicken, meat for carne asada, chicharrones, carnitas and barbacoa.

Martinez has worked at Haro’s for seven years of its 10-year existence. He’s happy and is proud of its owners.

“My boss, he has always been into the meat market industry. So, he pretty much knows about this. And yeah, they worked hard for this. They started at the bottom and now we have this place,” Martinez noted.

The Food Patrol took it all in and said putting a top performer sticker on their door was almost as good as Valley carne asada!

That’s que rico!

Now it’s

time!

que asco

The Food Patrol also paid a visit to Taqueria y Birrieria Los 2 Compadres on 2730 S. Alamo Road in Edinburg.

It didn’t do well with its August 15 health inspection report – scoring a 21!

The corrective actions needed included storing toxic items away from food, sealing the back door to keep bugs from coming in plus floors, walls and ceiling needing to be in good condition for easy cleaning.

The Food Patrol spoke with Los 2 Compadres owner Mr. E. Lerma and asked about the back screen door and whether it was sealed to keep insects out.

We couldn’t help but notice a hole underneath the door and plastic bags crumbled up in the handle to prevent flies from coming in.

“The door screen was rotten from the bottom, so we replaced it and put up a new one,” Lerma said.

As far as cleaning the ceiling – and it appeared in need of cleaning – he tells us a painter is coming and claimed they already painted the wall.

But he says the painter only works at night.

“I am waiting for the person who painted the wall to come back and finish painting the ceiling,” Lerma explained.

He even took the Food Patrol to his bathrooms, which he said had holes in the ceiling that he will have covered.

According to Lerma, the inspector was saying these things are not a huge problem.

“He [inspector] told me that, ‘if you fix these little things, I’ll let you continue staying in business,’” Lerma explained.

Lerma also tells Food Patrol his restaurant is keeping toxic items away from the food and a questionable spray bottle by the food was just cooking oil.

He wants his place to do better on its next inspection report.

“Of course. I want to have it as impeccable as possible,” Lerma said.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM