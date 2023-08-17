BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is driving across Hidalgo and Cameron Counties for this week’s Food 4 Thought.

One meat market in Brownsville looks clean when you walk in, but the health department’s double inspection tells a different story.

A bistro in McAllen has a lot of picture-worthy dishes.

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco!

The Food Patrol stopped by McAllen to check out Coffee Zone located at 2500 South Bicentennial Blvd.

Their July 18 inspection is in the perfect zone, making them this week’s surprise Top Performer.

Clo Garcia and Angie Vasquez have been with Coffee Zone for a long time and love the work they do together.

“It’s the spot to be and the food is amazing,” Vasquez said.

The food is as tasty as it is picture worthy.

Coffee Zone serves soups, sandwiches and a whole lot of sweets. The Top Performer also caters and has other locations in Hidalgo County.

More than 10 years ago, they were awarded a Top Performer sticker with Ryan Wolf.

Tonight’s surprise is bringing back the gratitude they felt all over again.

“It’s amazing it means we’re doing our job,” Vasquez said. “You never know when someone is having a bad day if we can put a smile on that person’s face that makes my day.”

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

We’re hitting the road and getting caught in the rain at Villafranca Meat Market #2 located on 1515 Military Highway in Brownsville.

They had two inspectors at the same time: One for the store and another for the butcher shop.

The store had an inspection score of 82 out of 100. They were hit with expired food, toxic items and food on the same rack.

The report also included general housekeeping, in other words, they’re not exactly “keeping it clean.”

The butcher shop was hit with a 62 out of 100, totaling up to 38 violation points.

The proof is in the pictures.

The Brownsville Health Department sent the evidence along with two pages of notes.

The notes show that employees are not washing their hands properly. In fact, they’re washing their hands with gloves still on.

It also shows the sink to wash their hands hadn’t been used and even had dust in it.

The images show an open Monster energy drink can near the food, blood touching products, broken knives and so many repairs needed.

The meat market was set to be reinspected, but when the Food Patrol popped in, the owner, Wilmer Villafranca wasn’t going to show us around or the reinspection report.

“I comply with the city, and I don’t make any arrangements with people. Just the authority,” the owner told Food Patrol.

The city has not sent the Food Patrol Villafranca’s reinspection report.

All we have is a report with 56 combined violations from the store and butcher shop, plus the photos.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM