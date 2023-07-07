WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol stopped by rural Hidalgo County to show where you can get a clean cut of meat.

The summertime heat is here and while you’re cooking up a nice tan, you can fire up a clean cut from Los Encinos Meat Market the Fajita House at 121 E Mile 15 N. in Weslaco.

Their May 24 inspection report is a clean score.

Walking in the meat market, we could see that owner Juan Tamez pays attention to details.

Tamez is a bit camera shy but did not shy away from earning a Top Performer sticker.

“You have to do what you love, you have to have your space clean, and remember if you’re selling something, you should sell it the way you would want to buy it. Make sure it’s up to par,” Tamez said.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

The Food Patrol went to El Patroncito Snacks located on 6303 Robert Michael St. in Mission.

Their May 22 inspection report has 15 violations and the business was ordered to close until corrections were made.

They needed to be fumigated, there were no food labels, their permit was expired, there were dirty tables, a broken toilet, the floor needed to be tiled and the walls sheet rocked.

When we showed up a month after the report, they were open for business. One of the employees tried to get a hold of the owner, but she didn’t answer.

Just looking around, it’s clear the corrections weren’t made to the walls or floors.

Cut open fruit isn’t wrapped or in a container, and health code requires produce to be off the floor. The cooler with produce is staying closed with the help of a cinder block and bucket.

Maria Verdin, El Patroncito’s owner, did call back and said she’d send the paperwork from the Hidalgo County health department saying she’s good to reopen.

However, we never got the documents she said she had.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM