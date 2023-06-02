ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Food 4 Thought is kicking off with a surprise visit.

The Food Patrol stopped by La Amistad Meat Market #2 located on 923 S. Alamo Rd. in Alamo to surprise the staff with a Top Performer sticker.

Their April 4th inspection is the best you can get with a score of zero.

Zulema Ontiveros takes pride in her market. However, La Amistad is more than just a market.

They’re their main course with catering options and delivery and some fancy options.

“Tomahawk [steaks], ribeyes, barbacoa, menudo chicharrónes, tripitas, a little bit of everything — tacos, birrias, quesabirrias,” Ontiveros said.

It’s a one stop shop if your destination is flavor town. With a sticker on the store, you can trust that you’re getting a cut above the rest.

That’s que rico!

Time for que asco!

The Food Patrol traveled to Erasmo and Ana’s Burgers located in 8526 E. Highway 107 in San Carlos to see if they’ve cleaned up grease covered walls.

Their April 28th inspection also hit them with a 30-day deadline to get food handlers certifications or face closure.

The inspection states they also didn’t have thermometers and needed renovations such as adding a handwashing sink and cleanable walls in the restrooms and kitchen.

We showed up 32 days after their inspection to give them time to get that certification.

Owners Erasmo and Ana let us go in to check out the corrections — but it’s a mix of mistakes and modifications.

The restaurant is still missing thermometers but has a new handwashing sink.

The Food Patrol couldn’t help but notice black stuff on the wall where cooking utensils and pots are susceptible to mold.

The report’s final note states the restaurant “has 30 days to comply with all corrections or will have to close until in compliance.”

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM