MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In this week’s Food 4 Thought, a new McAllen restaurant does not know if they want the Food Patrol to leave or stay.

Either way, we want to know what they are doing to make sure people with allergies do not get sick.

But we’re starting off with a top performer who couldn’t wait to give the us some delicious Filipino food.

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco!

If you’ve ever dreamt of taking a trip to the Philippines to try the cuisine but don’t want to fly, you should stop on by Kusina Restaurant & Market located on 6700 N. 23rd St. in McAllen.

Kusina’s Nov. 15 inspection report is a perfect score of zero violations.

The dishes are authentic as you can get without traveling thousands of miles from the Rio Grande Valley to the Phillipines.

Kusina Manager Joann Austria, is from the Philippines.

“We have our version of menudo. It’s very different,” Austria said.

Different but delicious!

While you might mispronounce a dish, Joann recommends just being adventurous and let your taste buds do the talking.

“It’s so flavorful! It will burst in your mouth when you taste the Filipino food,” she stated in excitement.

With the holiday season here, we’re gifting Joann, a top performer sticker and she’s gifting us with a whole lot of food!

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

We’re staying in McAllen because, newly opened Miha’s Hot Pot and Boba has some explaining to do.

Their Nov. 21 inspection report shows 28 health code violations.

Food not properly stored, not wearing hair restraints, couldn’t show the inspector food handlers permits, missing food labels, missing items to properly wash hands, food is on the floor and no allergy signs since the kitchen has food items like nuts and shellfish.

Walking in, Miha’s Hot Pot looks great.

We saw cleaning carts and allergy signs but within minutes, one of the managers was on the phone wanting us to leave.

One of Miha’s employees told the Food Patrol the restaurant had been re-inspected and corrected, however this time 15 violations were still on record.

We’ll just have to see what the next inspection has for Miha’s.

And that’s this this week’s Food 4 Thought.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM