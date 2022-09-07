The Food Patrol headed to South Padre Island and Los Fresnos.

This week’s top performer is Lobo Del Mar on 204 W. Palm in South Padre Island. The eatery has incredible bayside views, live music and had a perfect 100 score on their July 12th health inspection report.

If you’re not hungry just yet Lobo Del Mar has waterfront activities including parasailing and banana boat rides. After enjoying the sun you can cool off with a frozen margarita or draft beer.

This week’s low performer is Piedad’s Restaurant on 33455 FM 1575 in Los Fresnos. The health inspector wrote on their July 7th report “no thermometers in refrigerator and freezer, kitchen employee not wearing a hairnet, dates missing on foods” and most concerning “rat droppings” found in multiple areas.







The Food Patrol’s first attempt to contact owner Amparo Escalante came short because the restaurant was closed. Her daughter said on camera “she probably won’t be available because she’s semi-retired”.

But after a phone call and a few hours of waiting, Escalante arrived and showed the Food Patrol the kitchen, dining area, and receipts from a pest control company in the last 60 days.

According to Escalante, the health inspection report from July had not been shared with her and she is calling it quits.

“I’m going to say right now. Probably the restaurant would be closing because of the fact that I am not making money at the restaurant.”

The restaurant is named after her late mother, Piedad C. Escalante who passed away December of last year.

“My mom and my dad are both gone so it’s time,” said Amparo. “I’m 73 so I think that you know what, I’d like to have some time for me.”

Amparo told the Food Patrol she is looking forward to retiring and selling the property.