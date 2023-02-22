HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to McAllen and Weslaco to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!”

This week’s Top Performer is Moonbeans Coffee at 5524 N. 10th St, McAllen.

Their Nov. 14 Health Inspection report had a total score of zero demerits/violations.

The Food Patrol made a surprise visit to the chill coffee shop to award the team with a ‘brew-ti-ful’ Top Performer sticker to display on their front door.

General Manager Emilio Beltran is serving happiness even if you’re feeling a little ‘depresso’ “every time somebody comes in here they might be having the worst day ever but that cup of coffee is what really changes it for them.”

There’s a latte love about the spot. Check out their website for more details on the unique roasts and community events.

IHOP at 2201 W. Expy 83 in Weslaco also received an unannounced visit from the Food Patrol.

Their Nov. 22 health inspection report showed violations of off-temperature coolers.

The coolers are supposed to hold 41° – 45° but were at 56°. The report also showed they out of compliance for contamination, not having clean surfaces and physical facilities not being maintained and clean.

The IHOP also did not have a current & valid Food Establishment Permit on the inspection date and when the Food Patrol arrived 71 days later.

Owner Arturo Torres blamed the health department inspectors, “they really didn’t know what they were doing dude,” Torres said.

After the Food Patrol left IHOP, Torres texted a picture of the new health permit and confirmed he paid a late fee to the City of Weslaco.

