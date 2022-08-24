BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is headed to Hidalgo County.

Golden Chick, located at 525 East Expressway 83 in La Joya, does not settle for bronze or silver cleanliness.

Franchise owner Anita De la Garza is a former top performer and has kept it clean while the Food Patrol was on a seven-year hiatus

“I would say that we’re even cleaner than we used to be,” De la Garza said.

On May 19 Golden Chick earned a Top Performer sticker after a perfectly scored health inspection report.

“I feel fantastic,” Garza said. “You can’t win a baseball or a football game without the whole team.”

Taqueria Tepece, located at 3700 West Dove Avenue in McAllen, had two inspections in one week for numerous violations.

Pest control paperwork not available on site has occurred three times, in January 2018 and twice in July of this year.

When the Food Patrol visited, Blanca, an employee who made several attempts to locate the document, it was not until after we left that a screenshot of an email was texted.

A July 20 report showed issues from a July 17 report were corrected including, kitchen ceiling tile with holes and gaps, towels that were not being stored properly, grill bottom shelves being dirty and rusty and employee items near food.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

