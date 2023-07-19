BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One Brownsville restaurant in this week’s edition of Food 4 Thought is furious at the filth the Food Patrol is finding.

Before heading to the que asco! restaurant, the Food Patrol headed to South Padre Island where three generations of workers earned a grandma her first Top Performer sticker.

The Food Patrol is looking spiffy at Mariscos Playa Azul Café located on 6200 Padre Blvd.

Their May 19 inspection report of 100 makes them a Top Performer.

When the Food Patrol arrived at the restaurant, cafe owner Mary Ann was taking the day off.

Mary Ann is a hard-working grandma with her grandson, Alan, learning the restaurant biz from the best.

“I love my grandma,” Alan said.

Alan’s mom works at the cafe alongside her son and mother. That’s three generations of love in one kitchen.

With Mary Ann taking the day off, we sent her a selfie with the sticker and gave her a call.

“Oh, my Jesus, I never thought I would be having you there,” Mary Ann said.

Proud grandma, proud owner and a proud Top Performer.

But it’s que asco time!

We’re doing a wardrobe change because we have hard questions for the Taco Palenque staff at 4221 South Expressway 83 in Brownsville.

Their June 13 inspection a 60 out of 100.

The violations fill the entire page.

The report included broken equipment, air condition condensation dripping into the salsa table, water pressure problems and personal items near food.

More violations include a high volume of flies, alive and dead.

Flies are buzzing around us in the 81-degree dining area.

General Manager Antonia was confident the corrections were made and showed us the kitchen.

The ice machine is clean and the water pressure was fixed.

However, a storage cabinet has been installed but it’s busted, and a Gatorade bottle is in plain sight in the cooler.

“Quien es esto!?,” the general manager said.

The staff blamed the night crew.

Worst of all, the Food Patrol found a grease covered rag where tortillas are made.

“I feel bad,” the general manager told the Food Patrol.

“We’re going to leave, this 60 you’re going to do better than that right?” the Food Patrol asked Antonia.

The general manager told the Food Patrol she is going to do better and that the unexpected visit was a learning experience.

