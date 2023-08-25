SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol visited a Chinese buffet with no soap and a decade-long top performer who was brought to tears.

Chris Benavidez and Pedro Salaza from El Gallito, located at 2480 West Business 77 in San Benito earned a 100 for their July 17 inspection.

It’s been since 2010 when El Gallito had a visit from the Food Patrol, but the lessons from then are still employed today.

Benavidez said he is proud to work alongside Salaza and thanked the Food Patrol for highlighting their hard work.

“I know we just met but are you getting a little choked up,” Benavidez said.

Chris and the El Gallito crew are keeping it clean and now have an updated sticker to prove it.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco time!

And we’re heading to Pharr’s Grand China Buffet, located at 500 North Jackson Road.

With their two inspection reports- on July 10, they were hit with 30 violation points- a 70-score.

In a follow-up on August 8, not much changed with a score of 74.

They were hit with the following violations:

no food logs

a dirty ice machine-

uncovered food

dirty refrigerator shelves

employees handling raw bacon with bare hands

cross contamination of thawing food and raw food…

and hand washing stations not having soap or paper towels…

Manager Alexia Aguillon admitted the report is real and a lot of training has been going on since.

“I’m confident that we’ve done everything we can you can go ahead and take a look,” Aguillon said.

We threw on a hairnet and before going in Aguillon confessed, she’s watched Food 4 Thought.

A handwashing station without ways to dry is a no-no, but a lot of the issues on the report are squared away.

Foods are dated and labeled. The ice machine was new. But Grand China Buffet has not been reinspected since their follow-up earlier this month.

They’re confident, the 70 and 74 will be a thing of the past.

Grand China is hoping to get re-inspected either this week or next week.