

CBS 4’s “Working for you” commitment to the Rio Grande Valley is reviving the popular segment Food 4 Thought. The wildly popular program highlighted the good, the bad and the dirty habits health inspectors uncovered at restaurants.

CBS4’s Ryan Wolf awarded the cleanest with “Top Performer” stickers to proudly display on their front door. The Food Patrol’s sticker served as a badge of honor for staff to strive toward.

Many fell short of the top performers list with Wolf diving into tense situations confronting staff on health inspection violations and demerits.

COVID redefined cleanliness and served as a call to action for CBS 4’s Derick Garcia to pick up the clipboard.

“Ryan and I worked together when I first started at ACTION 4 News in 2012,” said Garcia.

“He played a pivotal role in my journey from behind the scenes, to on air reporting, anchoring and now picking up the promise to serve our community.”

Garcia, a Navy veteran, is no stranger to the importance of safety.

“I worked on aircraft carrier flight decks. If you didn’t know, that’s one of the most dangerous places to work in the military outside of a combat zone. Safety is a non-negotiable when you are working near powerful jet engines, multi-million-dollar aircrafts and the lives of my shipmates,” Garcia explained.

Derick began working at the former KGBT ACTION 4 News in 2012 as a producer after graduating from Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies.

Garcia’s on-air reporting began in 2016 and quickly developed a reputation for going the extra mile, “Excellent reporter he gets all the facts first before reporting it. He helps the community and cares about the people. I trust all his reports!,” reviewed Shauntay Reyna Castillo on his Facebook page.

Garcia is stepping down from the Morning News Anchor position to take on the role of Lead Investigator and Food 4 Thought.

“I can’t wait to show the community who’s earning the coveted ‘Top Performer’ sticker and give restaurants who fall short an opportunity to clean up and make sure the food they’re putting out doesn’t harm anyone.”

CBS 4’s Food 4 Thought makes its return at 10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3.