In CBS' first Food 4 Thought in seven years, Derick Garcia headed to the small town of Elsa. Restaurants with clean health inspection reports receive a Top Performer sticker to proudly display on their front door.

















Dairy Queen is former Food 4 Thought Top Performer. “It’s a walk in the park for us,” said General Manager Tony Martinez. The Blizzard Wizards follow the lead of Letty Rodriguez. She’s been with DQ for decades, “I love my bosses!” Rodriguez said.

Just up the road in the small town is Beijing Sushi & Chinese Food. The second you walk in the door the spices make your taste buds tingle. Erin, a proud mom, and employee, was surprised to see the Food Patrol but knew it was for a squeaky clean inspection report. “that’s what I thought,” she said.

However in the same shopping plaza was this week’s low performer, Obee’s Taqueria with 36 demerits from a May 18, 2022 inspection. The report states, no labels, no temperature devices, and cross contamination. When the Food Patrol walked in the owner wasn’t around but a quick phone call had Juan and his daughter through the door in minutes. The footage speaks for itself, floor fans connected by extension cords with dangling outlets, dirty air vents with car air fresheners offered little relief to the heat inside. The health inspection report also noted a dirty habit, an ice scooper left in the ice chest and was in plain sight when the Food Patrol walked into the restaurant.

A re-inspection showed Obees passed with 4 demerits for inadequate handwashing facilities.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

