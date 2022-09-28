MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought.

Restaurants with a “Que rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door.

Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought camera crew to explain corrective measures taken or promise viewers that they’ll clean up.

This week’s Top Performer, Pour Station, received a 100 score on their Harlingen Health Department inspection report from July 28th. The popular brunch spot on 1600 W Harrison Street is full of pumpkins to celebrate their fall menu.

Adding to the décor is a Top Performer sticker to let customers know, they’re among the cleanest restaurants in town.

“Our social media and word of mouth can only do so much,” said owner Karen Barrios. “So now that we have that sign of approval I’m pretty sure they’re even more interested or maybe even excited to come in here.”

This week’s low performer is Wingstop on 2901 N 10th Street has a bug issue on their June 14th McAllen Health Department report.

A customer complaint was for roaches crawling inside the kitchen, however, the inspector noted he did not see any roaches in the kitchen or prep areas.

“I did see some in the storage area behind the kitchen,” the inspector said.

On Sept. 20 when the Food Patrol made an unannounced visit, we spotted the dead bugs and showed them to the manager on duty.

The Food Patrol also spotted other issues, such as open containers and a taco from another restaurant in their walk-in cooler.

The manager confirmed the issues are health code violations.

