McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Elsa and McAllen for this week’s Food 4 Thought segment.

As soon as you walk into La Reynera Supreme Bakery in Elsa, the sweet smell of conchas, cakes, and all-around delicious treats will tingle your senses.

The perfect health inspection report creates the sprinkles on top of this bakery.

To congratulate the team, CBS 4 awarded the staff with a Top Performer sticker to let customers know, they’re among an elite class of establishments. “

For every “Que rico!” there is a “que asco” food establishment. This week’s spotlight is shined on Los Villa Taqueria, located on 100 N McColl Road in McAllen.

The manager was not on site and the owner was “too busy” to take a call from the Food Patrol. On their Aug. 3 food inspection report claims to have flies, no water for hand washing, and gloves not being used to handle food.

Due to lack of screens or windows stopping the flies to enter the cook and prep areas, flies landed on virtually every surface. The Food Patrol caught on camera flies on cutting boards and on countertops on metal tins with limes.

The cook didn’t use gloves to handle raw meat, as well as touched the food on the grill with his bare hands, the violation was noted in the report and caught on camera.