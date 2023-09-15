RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is visiting a tortilleria in Alamo that landed a perfect food inspection score.

We are also checking into a Mission meat market and grocery store that did poorly on its August food inspection report.

Owners of the meat market tell us they are ready for a rematch on their next inspection.

Here’s what’s que rico and what’s que asco on this week’s Food 4 Thought.

The Food Patrol stopped at Tortilleria Mia, located on 500 Jaguar Drive in Alamo to meet with owner Jorge Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he is thrilled his shop scored a zero on its August 21 inspection. No corrective actions were needed.

He says his shop and tortillas are special to him.

The tortilleria is a family business that began after Gonzalez’s family came from Mexico to start it up 17 years ago.

“We all work here. During the week, I am here. But on Saturday and Sunday, they come to help,” Gonzalez said.

That’s que rico!

Now it’s que asco time!

We also went to La Duena Meat Market and Grocery #2 located on 905 W. Mile 4 in Mission.

The meat market had a 16-point violation due to several expired items on the shelf including mashed potatoes, blue cheese dressing, ranch dressing as well as cake mix and frosting with expiration dates from 2021.

The report also shows that hand sinks are in need of hand soap and paper towels.

Not to mention, several employees in need of a food handlers’ certification.

We tried to speak with the owners but got one of the workers who told us the corrective actions had been taken and the certifications had been obtained.

The Food Patrol acknowledged improvements that were made including items with expiration dates in 2024.

There were no more expired items.

The shop had stopped selling cake mix and frosting altogether. The hand sinks had soap and paper towels.

We can say it, some people actually learn from their mistakes!

The worker, Christina Correa, says her store did everything the inspector told her to do.

Correa believes her store will have no problems at all on its next inspection.

