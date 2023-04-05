PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vicky’s Restaurant at 101 S. Oscar Williams Road in San Benito is this week’s Top Performer on Food 4 Thought.

Lead investigator Derick Garcia visits this week’s Que Rico restaurant to surprise the staff with a Top Performer sticker based on their 97 out of 97 score from Jan 4.

The restaurant owner, Vicky Hernandez was thrilled to see the Food Patrol. The last time Vicky’s earned a Top Performer sticker was on Dec. 4, 2014.



The sticker was destroyed when a burglar broke the door.

This time, the sticker was shown off to customers before putting it on the door.

Also featured in this week’s Food 4 Thought is elote spot with repeat violations. E&B Elotes at 101 E. Ferguson in Pharr is hit with 18 violation points on their Feb. 24 inspection report.

Their Nov. 16 inspection with 25 points of violations out a score of 75 sent the Food Patrol there in late January.

Our first surprise visit, the inspector noted significant issues with food safety, “mayo/butter are being left out at room temperature.”

The establishment needed to show current proof of pest control, our cameras spotted ants crawling near prep stations and ice machines. The report continues with missing food labels, uncovered food in the refrigerator and an employee that “did not know anything” about labels or temperatures.

In January, the owner, Ezequiel Corral was unavailable to go on camera. However, our cameras captured ants crawling, flies landing on prep areas, food being left out, old corn husks and cobs on the floor and under prep stations.

We visited again with a complaint filed on Feb. 2, with 21 demerits including “violations for bad housekeeping”, “no dates, no labels”, “dirty ice machine”, “no food handlers or managers permit” and “sugar is being stored in pool chemical container.”

Their March follow-up has 19 demerits, “no names on condiments” and “no towels or soap.” Can’t keep it clean if you can’t wash your hands!



The list continues with “food on the floor” and “BBQ pit needs a screen.”

When the Food Patrol showed up, the BBQ pit was busted wide open.

During our latest visit, the same employee admitted he didn’t have his permit in January.

The co-owner, Blanca did not take our call when requested to speak with her for comment.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM