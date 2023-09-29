DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol made a stop at a taqueria in Donna that works to keep things clean.

The co-owners were so far ahead of the game, they even had their Halloween decorations up.

The Food Patrol also stopped by a Donna supermarket with a number of violations. They let it be known they wanted us out.

Here’s what’s que rico and que asco on this week’s Food 4 Thought.

Taqueria Hernandez located on 499 Minnesota in Donna is a cozy spot. They’ve put up Halloween decorations including one that says, “trick or treat.” And we had a treat for them.

They scored a zero on its September 12 health inspection report – no violations.

The restaurant has been around for five years, two of those years were in a mobile home before moving to its current building.

“Everything is made at the moment. The customer comes here, they request it, we make it. The gorditas, tortillas, corn tortillas,” explained Maria Olivarez, a Taqueria Hernandez co-owner.

The restaurant’s other co-owner Herman Hernandez says their secret is simple – put quality atop the priorities list.

“We try the best so we can get everything good,” Hernandez said.

One of the workers who has been there from the get-go says scoring well on these health inspections takes effort.

“Yes, we work every day. We do the best we can do to keep it like this, clean and everything ok,” explained Pilar Hernandez, a worker at the restaurant.

We told you – a treat, not a trick!

And now something that’s less of a treat – it’s que asco time.

We went to El Amigo Supermarket on 6214 Browning Street in Donna.

It did not do well with its September 12 health inspection report, scoring a 33.

Among corrective actions needed were expired food items on shelves, food needed to be stored off the floor, a foul smell in the kitchen area and hand washing sink not being used to wash hands.

We got a chance to speak with one of the employees.

“If you came to check, we’re fixing everything up,” the employee told Food Patrol.

She told us she was going to call the owner.

Soon thereafter, one of the workers yelled at us to get out.

They did not want to talk about whether they had taken any corrective actions.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM