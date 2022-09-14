The Food Patrol headed to Harlingen and Hidalgo County for this edition of Food 4 Thought.

This week’s Top Performer is Station 1 Bar & Grill on 1662 Sam Houston Dr. The former Harlingen Fire Department station now a nighttime hotspot earned a perfect score on a July 14, 2022 Harlingen Health Inspection Report.

Manager Omar Trevino recommends to customers their smoked bourbon cocktails “a lot of bartenders will say vodka pays my bills, at Station 1 bourbon pays our bills” said Trevino.

If a drink isn’t on the menu for a night out, Chef Joey Rodriguez recommends any entree with risotto.

“It’s perfect for a date night,” Rodriguez said.

It’s “Que asco!” time. This edition’s low performer is El Coyote Corner Store on 9108 Western Rd in Mission. Their May 2, 2022 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report is hard to read. When the Food Patrol showed four months after the report was filed, the issues were apparent.

The report states El Coyote “needs to fix faucets, add a handwashing sink, needs to clean wall to floor, and “do not renew” on the permit section.

Before walking into the corner store, there was a foul odor and bees buzzing from an ice cooler. Outside of the cooler was green slime and bugs when you opened the ice cooler door.

The business owner Mando Garza was reluctant to let the Food Patrol cameras. After explaining what the program does, he agreed to let us film the repairs he made and the reasons for the 22 demerits.

Garza doesn’t own the property but said specific issues were the result of farm animals from neighboring properties.

“A lot of people out here have horses,” Garza said.

Pointing across the street, Garza stated the neighbors have cows that sometimes run around and break their pipes.

Garza admitted to not having added the handwashing station, but did repair another sink in the kitchen.

KVEO is requesting further clarification on their current permit status to sell and process raw meat.