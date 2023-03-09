MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In this edition of Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol is highlighting restaurants in Mercedes and South Padre Island.

This week’s Top Performer award is Yummies Bistro at 700 Padre Blvd on South Padre Island.

Their Dec. 1 South Padre Island Health Inspection report shows a perfect 100 score.

The Food Patrol made an unannounced visit to Yummies to award the staff with a “Top Performer sticker”.

If you’ve never checked out the menu, every employee we interviewed recommended the Rancheros Santa Cruz. Becky calls it a concoction of sauteed shrimp, bacon, and ham cooked in a cast-iron skillet with seasoned breakfast potatoes, leeks, mushrooms, red bell pepper, and black beans, then topped with two over-easy eggs, cheddar jack cheese, and cilantro. If that isn’t enough, it is also served with sourdough toast at $13.99. Whew! that’s a lot of food!

But the Food Patrol also featured the shortcomings of Tacolandia 2816 West Business 83 in Mercedes.

The Mexican restaurant has a slew of health violations and photos to go with its Nov. 15 health inspection report.

The inspector report shows owner Gilbert Garcia’s restaurant violated several health codes and noted employees need hairnets and gloves. The report also states the restaurants “shall always provide soap and towels by handwashing sink.”

The inspector wrote “fresh meat can not be safe in a plastic bag” and shared with the Food Patrol the photo of the bloody beef.

The inspector’s report also had photos of roach killer spray near food, a 3-point health code violation.

Similar to a health inspector, the Food Patrol made an unannounced visit. Garcia did not want our cameras to see what he called “a mess” in the kitchen following the lunch rush.

Not on the report was a strange smell before walking into the restaurant. Garcia claims the odor is from a mechanic’s shop nearby.

Garcia also admitted the cleanliness of his restaurant is difficult to keep up.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department at News@KVEO.COM.