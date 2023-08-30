MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stops at a McAllen tortilleria that really “bugged” city code compliance.

We also paid a visit to a frozen yogurt place, keeping customers cool in hot times.

Exotic Berry Frozen Yogurt located on 7600 N. 10th St. in McAllen has earned this week’s Top Performer spot.

Exotic Berry did it right on their July 13 health inspection report with zero violations.

The business scored a zero on its health code compliance.

The frozen yogurt shop has thousands of combinations for toppings and a wide variety of flavors to choose and combine.

Exotic Berry in McAllen

“I think that is going to be good our restaurant,” Patricia Oteo, the store manager said.

A worker there tells the Food Patrol she has to put extra effort into keeping it clean and at a high-quality level.

“I work really hard with my coworkers to make sure everything’s good,” Kassandra Cardona, a store worker said.

The Food Patrol also noticed the staff enjoys working together and it shows.

They seemed thrilled to have their Food 4 Thought sticker and wanted all customers coming in to check it out.

That’s que rico!

Now it’s que asco time!

While in McAllen, we headed to Carmelita Tortilleria located on 2720 N. 10th St. in McAllen.

Here, the business scored a 28, a not so well-rounded score you would want to see in a tortilleria.

Among its violations were expired can foods, cleaning needed throughout the prep area, kitchen personnel that needs a change of gloves after tasks and hot running water.

The Food Patrol raised these issues with the owner, simply known as Carmelita, when her workers put us on the phone.

We took photos and videos inside the business and found a few insects.

Nonetheless, Carmelita says improvements were made.

We asked if we could inspect the kitchen to see if this was true. Carmelita would not allow us to check whether the next inspection will go better.

“It’s just that the manager is no longer there. So, I don’t have the ability to say yes or no,” Carmelita responded.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM