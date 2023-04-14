ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 707 Coffee House at 707 S. Alamo Road in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer on Food 4 Thought.

The live music coffee spot is a vibe. Their Feb. 6 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report earned owner, Rick Escalon, a Top Performer sticker.

The Food Patrol tasted the Butterfly Pea Flower Herbal Tonic. The pretty blue drink is made with coconut milk and has a not-too-sweet taste that will have you ordering another to-go.

Also featured this week is Yum Yum #2 located on 3509 E. Main Ave in Alton.

The food trailer had significant issues on their Feb. 22 Hidalgo County Inspection report.

The inspector found 28 points worth of violations, including no hairnets, employee permits, chemical misplaced, trash in the hand wash station and no food labels.

When the Food Patrol made an unannounced visit on April 11, many of the issues had been corrected.

Co-owner, Nancy Muniz allowed our cameras inside the kitchen but before stepping in, a wasp flew right past our reporter’s face.

A large wasp’s nest was right outside the kitchen entrance. Also flying around were flies inside the kitchen.

The front service window does not have a screen and the existing “security grate” is too rusted to open and close with each guest.

The issue of food labeling is still ongoing, Nancy admitted she doesn’t know what the current ordinance is for restaurants despite being in the business for 25 years.

Food handling ordinances can be found on the Hidalgo County website

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM