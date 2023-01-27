MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”

492 BBQ located on 4126 North FM 492 in Mission is earning a 2023 Top Performer sticker. Their Nov. 28 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report had a perfect score.

Owner Lupe Garza was awarded a Food 4 Thought sticker back in 2011.

“Time for an update,” said Food 4 Thought’s new host Derick Garcia.



Rosie Garza, wife and manager, was thrilled to see the Food Patrol after more than a decade. “That’s the first thing they [customers] see is cleanliness,” said Rosie.

492 BBQ expanded to Edinburg in 2021.

The Food Patrol will follow up with their latest health inspection reports to see if they can be a double sticker recipient.

Also in Hidalgo County is a serious situation.

Since re-launching the popular program, owners have been upset their dirty deeds are featured on Food 4 Thought but never went further than words.

At Los Michoacanos Meat Market in Mission, new owner Javier Tinoco pushed the Food 4 Thought cameras.

The incident was caught on two cameras with Tinoco asking why the Food Patrol was filming.

We showed them their Nov. 22 Hidalgo County Health Inspection report.

The inspector wrote “Do not renew!!!!” along with violations of “dirty habits, a plumbing leak, sink blocked and not stocked with napkins and soap, sink in kitchen is clogged and no hot water.”

Keeping it clean is hard when you can’t properly wash your hands.

Tinoco didn’t take kindly to our questions or cameras and threatened to call Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.

At no time did any employee or owner tell the Food 4 Thought team to leave their property.

The Hidalgo County Health Department renewed their permit on Dec. 7.

The new owners did not show us any corrections.