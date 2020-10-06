Fishing education goes virtual

PORT ISABEL, Texas — A new virtual program is helping bring families closer together amid the pandemic it is part of a virtual family fish camp.

Before COVID-19 angling education was taught in person. Now Fishing’s Future sees this as an opportunity to continue teaching their fishing classes virtually. It also encourages families to spend time outside.

Shane Wilson, Fishing’s Future said “I think that fishing is a gateway drug to the out outdoors! Because no matter where you are there’s always water and there’s usually fishing.”

The interactive classes last about 35 to 40 minutes each. The educational classes are made for beginners but people who have been fishing for years have joined and say they have learned new things in the classes.

Fishing’s Future said they have already certified over a million people thus far.