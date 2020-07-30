CBS 4 Evening Anchor

Faith Woodard was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. Faith spent her summers in Tampa Bay on the beach, so she’s excited about living in the Rio Grande Valley and being close to the Gulf.

Prior to joining CBS4, Faith worked as a Weekend Anchor and Reporter at WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland. While there, she covered breaking news, the government shutdown, tornados that devastated her local community, NASA launches, animal seizures, elections, offshore-drilling, Maryland’s minimum wage increase, the opioid crisis in Delaware, political scandals, among others.

She is a May 2018 graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Faith received honors in multiple courses at Columbia and was president of the Association of Black Journalists. While still in school, Faith was a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York, as well as the Big East Digital Network. She also interned at multiple news organizations, including NBC Universal, USA Today and Starfish Media Group.

Before Columbia, Faith attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. where she received her bachelor’s degree in English, and worked at her campus news station. But beyond shooting the news, Faith can also shoot the basketball. She was a four year starter and captain on the Georgetown Women’s Basketball Team, and a state champion track runner in high school.

In her spare time, Faith enjoys spending time with family, shopping, reading, going to the beach, or listening to her favorite musical artist, Stevie Wonder. To send along a story idea, or your favorite Stevie Wonder song, email her at Fwoodard@kveo.com or find her on social media @TheFaithWoodard.

If you see her around town, make sure you say hello.