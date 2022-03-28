HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, resulting in Will Smith slapping him in defense.

During the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock presented the award for Best Documentary.

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock joked.

Cutting to Pinkett Smith, the camera showed the actress rolling her eyes as she sat next to her husband.

Pinkett Smith has shared her struggle with alopecia with the public. Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Will Smith responded to the jab at his wife by walking onto the stage and appearing to strike Rock in the face.

Smith then sat back in his seat.

Rock appeared to laugh off the incident and joke, when Smith stated, “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The theatre went silent and Rock stated, “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

Later that night, Smith won the award for Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

This is Smith’s first win and third nomination.

Smith delivered a tear-filled acceptance speech, omitting Rock in an apology.

The 53-year-old actor compared himself to his King Richard character, who was a “fierce defender of his family.”

Smith noted, “I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s okay.”

Additionally, Smith shared that Denzel Washington spoke with him minutes before the win, stating “at your highest moments, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Smith also apologized for his actions earlier in the night stating, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said.

The now Academy Award-winning actor closed his speech in gratitude.

“Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife … Thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. … I hope the Academy invites me back,” said Smith.